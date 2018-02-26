Search

Bonding 5 ADSL lines

By stergios_nik ·
Hello.

I have an Internet Connection and I use an ISA 2004 server for allowing the Windows XP clients to access the Internet.

I want to increase the available Internet Bandwidth.

How can I bond 5 ADSL internet connections to 1 so that I can deliver to clients more bandwidth using the ISA 2004 server?

Thank you in advance.

PS: If ISA 2004 can not do that please propose any special software or hardware that can do this line bonding.

Stergios

0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
0 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

