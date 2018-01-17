Search

Linux

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

Boot loader frozen after partition chang

By MJackman ·
I have a laptop with a successful install of Caldera and Windows 98 dual boot. But I realized I forgot to make a swap partition for Linux. So, I went into Windows 98, ran partition magic, and made a 150 MB linux partition. When Partition Magic was finished, it needed to reboot Windows 98.

Now, the Caldera boot loader stops after showing "Stage One" - I never get to the boot screen.

How can I fix this?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

4 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

Boot loader frozen after partition chang

by McKayTech In reply to Boot loader frozen after ...

I believe what has happened is that Partition Magic has over-written the Master Boot Record and hosed your Caldera boot files. If you can boot from the CD or from floppies and re-run LILO, you might be okay.

I think Partition Magic is a great tool for many things, but I've had a few problems with it in Windows/Linux dual-boot situations. I'll use it to shrink a partition on a Windows drive, but then I do everything else from the Linux side.

regards!

paul

gravatar
Collapse -

Boot loader frozen after partition chang

by MJackman In reply to Boot loader frozen after ...

Using the repair disk was the actual solution because Caldera uses its own boot loader based on Partition Magic, rather than Lilo. But this answer put me on the right track.

gravatar
Collapse -

Boot loader frozen after partition chang

by jcmcintyre In reply to Boot loader frozen after ...

If you don't have a bootdisk, get one. When you boot from it, enter "linux single" at the prompt. Then run /sbin/lilo, as root. This will reinstall lilo inot the MBR.

gravatar
Collapse -

Boot loader frozen after partition chang

by MJackman In reply to Boot loader frozen after ...

Using the repair disk was the actual solution because Caldera uses its own boot loader based on Partition Magic, rather than Lilo. But this answer put me on the right track.

Back to Linux Forum
4 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums