Boot loader frozen after partition chang

I believe what has happened is that Partition Magic has over-written the Master Boot Record and hosed your Caldera boot files. If you can boot from the CD or from floppies and re-run LILO, you might be okay.
I think Partition Magic is a great tool for many things, but I've had a few problems with it in Windows/Linux dual-boot situations. I'll use it to shrink a partition on a Windows drive, but then I do everything else from the Linux side.
Using the repair disk was the actual solution because Caldera uses its own boot loader based on Partition Magic, rather than Lilo. But this answer put me on the right track.
If you don't have a bootdisk, get one. When you boot from it, enter "linux single" at the prompt. Then run /sbin/lilo, as root. This will reinstall lilo inot the MBR.
Now, the Caldera boot loader stops after showing "Stage One" - I never get to the boot screen.
How can I fix this?
