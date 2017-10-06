Here's a couple of sites that might be able to help you remove the Boot.Malmo (also known as: Junkie) virus:
http://securityresponse.symantec.com/avcenter/venc/data/junkie.html
http://us.mcafee.com/virusInfo/default.asp?id=description&virus_k=653
Good Luck !!
Links for removing any bootvirus with CLI
http://www.sophos.com/support/disinfection/mbrvir.html#1.2
http://www.sophos.com/support/disinfection/filvir.html
Cheers, Alex!
How to remove boot malmo
Boot your computer with a windows 98 startup disk for ntfs partitions ignore hdd errors at the command prompt type fdisk /mbr press enter and emmediately turn off the computer.This helps you to remove the virus that is resident in memory this applies to all windows operating systems, fat and ntfs partitions. Switch on the computer you will not see bootmalmo again. FROM JAGWE JESKO UGANDA KAMPALA TEL 256772392120 EMAIL JAYJESKO@YAHOO.COM
Removing Boot.Malmo Virus with the command line ?fdisk /mbr?
Removing Boot.Malmo virus with the command line ?fdisk /mbr? works but be warned in case you have infected multiple hard drives in your system other than just your Primary hd0.
You may not see your data afterwards, should this procedure be performed on other hard disks other than your Primary hd0 (assuming this is were your O/S is installed).
If this is the case, do not panic. Do not even think about formatting or repartitioning your hard drive. Take a Kit Kat instead!
I hope you do have access to a second PC running a disk management tool (e.g MS Windows Disk Management Tool, or even a Third Part Application such as Power Quest Partition Magic). All you have to do is reassign your hard drive/s a letter (D, E, F etc) to gain access to your data (to make your disks active).
Ps:
For further reference about the command line ?fdisk /mbr?, you may find the following link handy: http://support.microsoft.com/kb/69013
Have Fun!
