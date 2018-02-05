Search

boot up problem on my compaq desktop

By lilbee_56_2000
i get this message when i turn it on 162- system options not set tell me bout the two cd-rom drives options were updated and then is say cmos checksum invalid ,default values loaded and anyone help me wit this problem for my destop

by westec77

There may be a mis-match between your bios settings and computer hardware. You should manually reset the default bios settings.

by Wauchula

Is the system time correct?
maybe the bios battery is weak.

by Blackcurrant

Hi

The answer above seems the most likely solution - replace your motherboard (CMOS) battery, reboot, check the BIOS and everything should be fine. Have you or anyone else also recently used a procedure to bypass the BIOS password? I have seen this message when bypassing password protected BIOS's on some of our work machines.

by Blackcurrant

Hello again

I received your message. You say:

"yes i did used that i remove the jumper to clear it yes on my compaq what can i do to get it back to normal though"

What you need to do is to make sure your BIOS correctly identifies your hard drives and to make sure that any other settings are correct.

What you also need to do is make sure that the jumper is replaced in its original position.

You can find more information about what you have done and how to fix it here:

http://www.computerhope.com/issues/ch000235.htm

Good luck

by OTL

A little more system information would be helpfull.

Some models used EDO ram and any form of mismatch will cause extremely strange blue screen errors/error codes.

Do you have 2 CD's or did you recently replace the CD ?

Any recent system changes ? Just before you started recieving this error ?

Or possible power problems ? Power outage or circuit breaker trip ?

