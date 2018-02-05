booting into safe mode over and over....
Have you run the scandisk utility? If that doesn't help try forcing the boot to normal by pressing F8 during boot and manually choosing tne normal boot.
I actually aren't sure this will work with ME but it works with other WIN 9X machins so...
Good luck
booting into safe mode over and over....
i tried that and that still didn't work, i had format and reinstall the os and that worked fine......thanks for the reply!!
booting into safe mode over and over....
This question was closed by the author
booting into safe mode over and over....
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.