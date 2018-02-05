booting into safe mode over and over....

Search

does anyone no why a pc running windows me would keep booting in to safte mode over and over? i reinstalled it and it stopped for a little while and then did it one more time. it is running 128ram, 750 duron, creative cd-r, and a 52 speed cd-rom....any ideas how to fix this would be great!!!

Have you run the scandisk utility? If that doesn't help try forcing the boot to normal by pressing F8 during boot and manually choosing tne normal boot.

I actually aren't sure this will work with ME but it works with other WIN 9X machins so...
Good luck

i tried that and that still didn't work, i had format and reinstall the os and that worked fine......thanks for the reply!!

