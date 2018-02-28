Search

By ITKimK ·
I am a new IT director(my predecessor was fired and I walked into this position cold, no communication between myself and the previous IT director) and my company recently received an Audit letter from the BSA. What is the best way to discover and document the hardware and software licenses on the network? There is a total lack of documentation for what software is installed on what workstation. I tried WinAudit, but that does not pull the information I need to prove compliance. Network Inventory Advisor works well but that is a paid program. Has anyone survived an Audit? I could use some help on a plan of action.

put this in the Q&A not in discussions - nt

by Deadly Ernest In reply to BSA Software Audit
Moved to Q&A

by ITKimK In reply to put this in the Q&A not i ...

Just curious... why Q&A and not discussion?

Why Q&A?

by CharlieSpencer In reply to Moved to Q&A

If I had to guess,

by CharlieSpencer In reply to BSA Software Audit

I'd say your fired predecessor was the one that put the BSA dogs on you. He knew the company was in violation.

