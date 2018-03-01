BugBear.B Bank Institutions Target List?
The list is huge but it's all there.
http://vil.mcafee.com/dispVirus.asp?virus_k=100358#method
Hello, I can't assign points to "User Deleted", so who are you?
To whoever just posted Answer1 ,please post a new answer, so I can give you the points. I didn't scroll down far enough when I read the Mcafee write up earlier today! It was before I had some coffee!
Thanks.
This should bring you about 60% down the page.
http://vil.mcafee.com/dispVirus.asp?virus_k=100358#method
johnsol8@wyeth.com
The list is huge but it's all there.
http://vil.mcafee.com/dispVirus.asp?virus_k=100358#method
Ok, I hope you are the person who originally posted the first answer to this question. If so, thanks. That was just what I needed. Our company was not in the list, but our parent company was, so we contacted them.
According to the Symantec (and McAfee, and Messagelabs, etc.) the new BugBear.B virus targets 1300 domain names owned by banks and financial institutions. Below is what Symantec has to say about this:
"Bank domains
W32.Bugbear.B@mm has functionality that specifically targets financial institutions. The worm contains a large list (over one thousand) of targeted bank domain names from around the world.
If W32.Bugbear.B@mm determines that the default e-mail address for the local system belongs to a banking company, in addition to sending the key log file above, the worm also sends cached dial-up networking passwords to the virus author.
Therefore, banking institutions may be considered to be at greater risk."
Now, I work for a financial institution in Chicago, and we are owned by a different financial institution based in France. So, I have a vested interest in what domains are being targeted.
I can't find a list anywhere on what domains BugBear.B is shooting for.
Can anyone find a list and post the URL for me?
Thanks.
Joe
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.