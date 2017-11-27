Search

Built-in Camera....snapshots..

By louiegat ·
I want to use my built-in camera to take snapshots for me and on my messenger, can I do that? I have HP Pavillion dv6000.

Thanks

All Answers

Operate the webcam for your HP laptop

by nukemdomis In reply to Built-in Camera....snapsh ...

<br><br>There's an easy way to find and operate the web cam for your HP laptop. It's called QuickPlay and it comes with every HP Pavilion that sports the built-in webcam.

You can <a href="http://www.acreativedesktop.com/find-hp-pavilion-laptop-webcam.html">find and access the HP Pavilion webcam</a> using QuickPlay.<br><br>

try this

by shishenkov In reply to Built-in Camera....snapsh ...

hey there
there is one service i use called Picanom
go to www.picanom.com - it lets you take pictures and lets you play around with some basic effects - the photos you take can be saved as JPEGs it does not require any software installations whatsoever - just a web browser and flash player plug-in. i use it to take pictures as well as producing some avatar square images for my blogs and forum profiles.

i hope that helps )

regards:
-nick

