Operate the webcam for your HP laptop
<br><br>There's an easy way to find and operate the web cam for your HP laptop. It's called QuickPlay and it comes with every HP Pavilion that sports the built-in webcam.
You can <a href="http://www.acreativedesktop.com/find-hp-pavilion-laptop-webcam.html">find and access the HP Pavilion webcam</a> using QuickPlay.<br><br>
try this
hey there
there is one service i use called Picanom
go to www.picanom.com - it lets you take pictures and lets you play around with some basic effects - the photos you take can be saved as JPEGs it does not require any software installations whatsoever - just a web browser and flash player plug-in. i use it to take pictures as well as producing some avatar square images for my blogs and forum profiles.
i hope that helps )
regards:
-nick
Built-in Camera....snapshots..
Thanks
