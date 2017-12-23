Specifically asked
or specifically didn't uncheck the default option ?
I would n't worry about hotmail sussing you as a spammer, I just deleted yet anothet 8 emails offering me a chnance at either cheap medication, a way to please my partner or a chance at a new partner. It won't be down to you, but overuse of this facility could see you blacklisted by your customers never mind anyone else.
Thanks for your reply.
No specifically asked. These are customers who signed up to be on the list because they will get notifications of sales, coupons, info etc. We very much do not want to SPAM anyone as we are very aware of the negative fallout. I fight it myself but am very happy to recieve email I have asked for from retailers like Costco, my usual airline etc.
bondedsender.com
Another forum has now introduced me to bondedsender.com. Seems like a fairly well recognized solution.
yes it can
Yes, it can get you on someone's blacklist and that may lead to others. Consider using some other method or at least set up another domain for this type of marketing. If you worked at converse.com then try to set up a new domain called something else like converse-marketing.com and have the email come from the new domain. At least you protect your main domain name from the black lists.
Good luck
Bulk emailing to my own customers
My question is, if Hotmail identifies 6,000 emails from my domain as junk/spam, will they blacklist my domain? Will that get shared with other blacklist servers? Am I just headed for a heap of trouble?
Thanks in advance for you input.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.