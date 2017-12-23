Did you modify cactid.conf as per the installation instructions for Windows? The user should be cactiuser@localhost, not root@localhost which has not been granted the access rights.
First, as the MySQL user root, password = whatever you typed in instead of 'somepassword', you create the default Cacti database. In Step 7, you create a MySQL user 'cactiuser' and assign a password, replacing 'somepassword' in the instructions with 'cacti' - see the reason below:
The rest of the installation instructions, including instructions for Cactid, refer to 'cactiuser' and password 'cacti'. This means that it is best to use 'cacti' as the password for 'cactiuser', have matching user information in c:\cactid\cactid.conf and in the file include/config.php.
The error message simply means that you attempted to connect to the Cacti database using credentials for root@localhost, not cactiuser@localhost. Edit the cactid.conf file as per the instructions, and it should work.
You can run MySQL Administrator and go to User Administration and doublecheck that the user cactiuser@localhost (you need to click cactiuser to expand it to show localhost) has all the Schema Privileges for the database cacti, assigned by the GRANT command and FLUSH PRIVILEGES; - without which it would not work. Alternatively, you can assign the privileges in MySQL Administrator.
Cacti w/ Server 2003
php 5.0.5
Apache/2.0.55 (Win32)
MySQL Administrator 1.1
MySQL Server 5.0
net-snmp version 5.1.3
cacti-0.8.6g
cactid-0.8.6f
ActivePerl-5.8.7.815
My cactid.conf file
DB_Host 127.0.0.1
DB_Database cacti
DB_User root
DB_Pass cactiuser
My problem is running cactid from command line.
This is the output I get.
C:\cactid>cactid
CACTI Using cactid config file [cactid.conf]
CACTI MYSQL: Connection Failed: Access denied for user 'root'@'localhost' (using password: YES)
I am stuck, can anyone point me in the right direction?
