Can a forced demoted server 2003 be added as a site?

By cbordin ·
server had not replicated in 10months. removed server in DC and removed lingering objects in AD. Only to find out server is offsite & offline. Boss wants to bring server back and sync users and Pass. Can this be done or does the dead server need to be renamed? (custom software issue with renaming server)

I'm not really sure as I've never tried this previously

by OH Smeg In reply to Can a forced demoted serv ...

But it should be possible to return it as a BDC or something similar.

Just treat it as a new device to the network and add it as you would any other new server.

