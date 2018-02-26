Collapse -
I'm not really sure as I've never tried this previously
by OH Smeg
But it should be possible to return it as a BDC or something similar.
Just treat it as a new device to the network and add it as you would any other new server.
Col
Can a forced demoted server 2003 be added as a site?
