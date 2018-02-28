Collapse -
Try Ascend Technology Group
by mstroman
if you're in Canada , look up a company called ASCEND TECHNOLOGY GROUP.
RE: Try Ascend Technology Group
Can you please tell us a little bit about Ascend Technology Group?
Have you dealt with them? If so, please share some details regarding your experience with them.
Any other companies you would recommend we search?
Can anyone recommend a decent IT recycling firm?
We've contacted a few of the larger recyclers however they want to charge us!
Correct me if I'm wrong, but shouldn't we expect money back for our equipment??