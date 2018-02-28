Search

Can anyone recommend a decent IT recycling firm?

By Ourtechnology ·
My company is actively looking for a good, honest IT recycling firm to fairly valuate our existing IT equipment before we deploy our new gear.

We've contacted a few of the larger recyclers however they want to charge us!

Correct me if I'm wrong, but shouldn't we expect money back for our equipment??
Try Ascend Technology Group

by mstroman In reply to Can anyone recommend a de ...

if you're in Canada , look up a company called ASCEND TECHNOLOGY GROUP.

RE: Try Ascend Technology Group

by Ourtechnology In reply to Try Ascend Technology Gro ...

Can you please tell us a little bit about Ascend Technology Group?

Have you dealt with them? If so, please share some details regarding your experience with them.

Any other companies you would recommend we search?

