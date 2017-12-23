Can I Convert all my Office Files from 97-2003 to 2007 In An Easy Step?

Why not...
Why not convert as needed/accessed? As office 2007 will open the prior version, why convert them until you need to? No benefit that I can think of.
modify the file association
you might try changing their file types/extension to open with office 2007 instead of the older office version.
in associating the older file types with the newer office version the files won't be automatically converted.
but at least when you see them in the explorer and click on them, they'll open with your newer office version.
Follow steps below:
Right-click on a file with the extension whose association must be changed, then click Open With
In the dialog box opened, choose the program with which the extension must be open (or
Browse to select a program of your choice).
Check the option Always uses the selected program to open this kind of file and then confirm by clicking on OK.
Easy
Should be as simple as opening them in Excel 2010 then saving them in the new format. The exception is if you have custom toolbars. They require a fair bit of work.
Two options for slove your problem.
Hi,
To fix your problem their is two way, 1st is by through third party application 2nd is by through your office 2007.
1st Method: BY APPLICATIONS
01. DOC to DOCX
http://www.mediafire.com/?wz0lzw3zqmz
02. XLS to XLSX
http://www.softinterface.com/Convert-XLS/Features%5CConvert-XLSX.htm?gclid=CPGPj57owq4CFUN66wodugwmXA
03. PPT to PPTX
http://www.softpedia.com/get/Office-tools/Other-Office-Tools/Batch-PPTX-TO-PPT-Converter.shtml
2nd Method: BY OFFICE 2007
01. To convert DOC file.
* Open 97-2003 word file with Office 2007.
Right click on 97-2003 file, click on properties.
Click on change and choose Microsoft Office Word Processor 2007 from list.
* Click on file menu (or press Alt+F) and click on Save As
give file name and choose docx format from list on file type.
* Click Save.
Now you have a new document file with docx format, you can delete old format doc.
02. To convert Excel file.
* Open 97-2003 excel file with Office 2007.
Right click on 97-2003 file, click on properties.
Click on change and choose Microsoft Office excel 2007 from list.
* Click on file menu (or press Alt+F) and click on Save As
give file name and choose xlsx format from list on file type.
* Click Save.
Now you have a new document file with xlsx format, you can delete old format xls.
And So On....
Thank you. I think this will help you.
Can I Convert all my Office Files from 97-2003 to 2007 In An Easy Step?
Thank you in advance
