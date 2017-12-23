Can not recieve Email through Firewall
Your firewall may need to be setup as an email proxy or at least needs to know where your mail server is. It sounds like the firewall does not quite know about your mail server.
We already thought of this. We have traced the route with no help. Our guess is with the relay, but nothing seems to work.
Try Technet articl Q197869:
http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;en-us;Q197869
(please remove any spaces)
hope this helps
We already thought of this. The microsoft site was the second place we went, but we still cannot get the relay to work correctly.
Does your firewall has 2 NIC's. Please let me know whether you had configured your external adapter port 25 is configured to pass on the packets to the mail server's port 25.
Yes it does, and the configuration is correct.
If you're mail is supposed to be going to the address above (mail.amerivoice.com), your problem (or at least, part of it) is port 25 is NOT open. That address doesn't answer on port 25.
Not the problem, we currently have it turned off as we figure it out on that firewall.
Action: failed
Status: 5.0.0
Remote-MTA: dns;mail.amerivoice.com (64.109.120.121)
Diagnostic-Code: smtp;550 Relaying is prohibited
Any idea? I checked the setup twice but must be missing something.
