Can not recieve Email through Firewall

By MPRZYTARSKI
We are setting up a BSD Firewall for our NT 4.0 SP6 Exchange 5.5 server. We can send email through the firewall, but cannot recieve EMAIL. When email is sent to test, we get:

Action: failed
Status: 5.0.0
Remote-MTA: dns;mail.amerivoice.com (64.109.120.121)
Diagnostic-Code: smtp;550 Relaying is prohibited

Any idea? I checked the setup twice but must be missing something.

Can not recieve Email through Firewall

by les

Your firewall may need to be setup as an email proxy or at least needs to know where your mail server is. It sounds like the firewall does not quite know about your mail server.

Can not recieve Email through Firewall

by MPRZYTARSKI

We already thought of this. We have traced the route with no help. Our guess is with the relay, but nothing seems to work.

Can not recieve Email through Firewall

by Joseph Moore

Try Technet articl Q197869:
http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;en-us;Q197869
(please remove any spaces)

hope this helps

Can not recieve Email through Firewall

by MPRZYTARSKI

We already thought of this. The microsoft site was the second place we went, but we still cannot get the relay to work correctly.

Can not recieve Email through Firewall

by georgevijay

Does your firewall has 2 NIC's. Please let me know whether you had configured your external adapter port 25 is configured to pass on the packets to the mail server's port 25.

Can not recieve Email through Firewall

by MPRZYTARSKI

Yes it does, and the configuration is correct.

Can not recieve Email through Firewall

by brasslet

If you're mail is supposed to be going to the address above (mail.amerivoice.com), your problem (or at least, part of it) is port 25 is NOT open. That address doesn't answer on port 25.

Can not recieve Email through Firewall

by MPRZYTARSKI

Not the problem, we currently have it turned off as we figure it out on that firewall.

Can not recieve Email through Firewall

by MPRZYTARSKI

This question was closed by the author

