Can WinXP Internet Connection sharing be done with USB network adapter?

I receive my internet signal through a Netgear DWA-125 wireless adapter that connects to USB port. I want to run a cable from the onboard ethernet card to a client, and possibly through a hub later for multiple clients.

Is it possible? Can Windows Internet Connection Sharing do this, or is there 3rd parter software that can better handle this type of setup?

My host computer is running WinXP sp3, or I can use WinServer 2003. I have Cox cable in another room sending me the wireless signal through a router.

I appreciate any help you can give, and thanks for your time.

Chris

All Answers

Re:

Try with a cross-over cable connecting to a Ad-Hoc
Also you might have to bridge both the network adpaters

Thanks

I actually did this at the same time your posted your reply. Thanks! I'm also able to use the console cable into a router and split it off to two other workstations at once. This works really well so far. Merci!

