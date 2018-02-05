Have you tried running "chkdsk c /r" without the quotes at a command prompt? This might fix what's causing your system to keep scanning on boot. This chkdsk won't immediately run, it will on the next reboot, but it will do a check and fix on everything on the drive, file linking, and free space.
If all else fails restart your system, quickly press the F8 key. From the menu that follows, choose Safe mode, and run ScanDisk/Defrag from there. When done, reboot.
Let me know how things go if you try any of this.
this deals with windows xp. not able to get it to stop trying until if finally completes. it will come up every time I reboot.
here's a Microsoft article that sounds very similar to the problems your having :http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;en-us;324764&Product=winxp
note: scandisk isn't a user utility available on XP. It is a utility that XP uses to scan the disks it will be installed on, but after that, it's not available e.g. if you type in scandisk at a cmd prompt you'll get not recognizable internal external command, operable program or batch file, so theres really no way to turn it off.
note: link has a space in it so it won't work. go to http://support.microsoft.com and in the search bar type in 324764 and click the go button to pull up the article.
good luck Ernie ha ha if someone can find out how to turn off a utility that can't be run from the command line nor can you call up the program, I would love to know myself.
cancel scandisk at bootup
