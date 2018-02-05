Search

cancel scandisk at bootup

By ErnieStall ·
How do I cancel scandisk at bootup if it can't access volume to run/complete scandisk?

9 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
by cntrysky In reply to cancel scandisk at bootup

Have you tried running "chkdsk c /r" without the quotes at a command prompt? This might fix what's causing your system to keep scanning on boot. This chkdsk won't immediately run, it will on the next reboot, but it will do a check and fix on everything on the drive, file linking, and free space.

If all else fails restart your system, quickly press the F8 key. From the menu that follows, choose Safe mode, and run ScanDisk/Defrag from there. When done, reboot.

Let me know how things go if you try any of this.

by ErnieStall In reply to

did not work.

by ErnieStall In reply to cancel scandisk at bootup

this deals with windows xp. not able to get it to stop trying until if finally completes. it will come up every time I reboot.

by CG IT In reply to cancel scandisk at bootup

here's a Microsoft article that sounds very similar to the problems your having :http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;en-us;324764&Product=winxp

note: scandisk isn't a user utility available on XP. It is a utility that XP uses to scan the disks it will be installed on, but after that, it's not available e.g. if you type in scandisk at a cmd prompt you'll get not recognizable internal external command, operable program or batch file, so theres really no way to turn it off.

by CG IT In reply to

note: link has a space in it so it won't work. go to http://support.microsoft.com and in the search bar type in 324764 and click the go button to pull up the article.

by ErnieStall In reply to

by CG IT In reply to cancel scandisk at bootup

good luck Ernie ha ha if someone can find out how to turn off a utility that can't be run from the command line nor can you call up the program, I would love to know myself.

by ErnieStall In reply to

thanks for your time.

by ErnieStall In reply to cancel scandisk at bootup

This question was closed by the author

