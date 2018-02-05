Sometime when unexpected problem during file transfer can cause this problem. Try going into DOS and delete them that way.
Thank you for the input, turned out to be an ownership issue as well as invalid dir names.
You may need to stop the FTP server service to terminate the session with the bad files. Sometimes you need to take ownership of the files as well....which should make it possible to get them off the system.
Mike C.
Try this Technet article on deleting undeletable file names:
http://support.microsoft.com/?kbid=120716
your ftp site has been hacked and I am guessing you cannot even open or do anything to access these file no matter if your in dos or not. hackers and crackers use ftp site to upload all sorts of things so others can download later. To save yourself a lot of time in the windows 2000 resource kit there is a dos based program called takeown.exe this will allow you to rename the folder and allow you to see the subdirectories of the files he/she has uploaded. all of the other answers posted above will not help you but only slow you down. you can also download takeown.exe from lots of websites just search in google.
Cannot delete unwanted files
I have tried an FTP client and renaming the the folders.
Any suggestions?
