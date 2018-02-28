OK at a guess here you have created a new user account
What you are attempting to do is access data in your Old user account so Open My Computer, then C Drive, then Documents & Settings.
Look for a Folder that you are not currently using and open that and your files may be in there.
You may need to take ownership of these files by following the directions here
http://tinyurl.com/3aw7
Lets know how you get on
Col
Still no luck..
Still nothing!! This is really frustrating, nothing seems to work, but I know the files are still there as they are still taking up the space on my HD!!
How about a Low Tech attempt?
If you know the name of just 1 file you can search the HDD/S for it. Have you tried doing that?
If you can and you find the file with a search that will give you a way to where it is residing on the HDD.
Col
Problem solved!!!!!
I sorted the problem out, the files were in C:\userdata and I couldn't access that, so I went into safe mode and changed the ownership and all my files were in there.. all 50.3GB of them! Thanks for your all help, Now I'm really glad I didn't do a destructive recovery!!
Can't access some files after compaq system restore
I know they are still on my computer because my C Drive says that 130gb has been used from a possible 143gb, the problem is when I highlight all folders (Inc. hidden) it says theres only 83gb worth of files, I'm sure that missing amount are all my files but I don't know how to access them.
Can anyone please help me with this problem as I have important files that I need to get to. Thank you in advcance.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.