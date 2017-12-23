Reboot Server from console
I know it sounds silly, but try to reboot the server from the directly in front of it, not using a remote desktop connection. Then try to connect again.
You can read this older post to see if anything here is relevant: http://techrepublic.com.com/5208-6230-0.html?forumID=101&threadID=220463&start=0
Also, check / adjust TS Gateway settings in Remote Desktop. Open Remote Desktop, Select Options - Advanced Tab - Connect from anywhere Settings.
Keep us posted. Let us know any errors you recieve as well.
VNC
I'll try, but remember I can't connect using VNC...it seems the problem is no related specifically to RD
Firewall?
By any chance is there a firewall on the server? It almost sounds like it is a firewall or port forwarding issue. Maybe re-configure the router...
Can't connect Windows SBS 2003 from outside
The problem now is that users can't connect from outside. Users connect to it with VNC o RD from PCs in the LAN, but not from the outside.
The router is the same and was not touched.
Any explanation ? I'm stuck with this.
Thanks
