Can't connect Windows SBS 2003 from outside

By guillermo ·
We used to have a SBS working fine...users could connect to it with VNC or Remote Desktop, from de local network or from remote machines. Suddenly the SBS hung and we have to reinstall it. All went fine, the LAN is work as befor.

The problem now is that users can't connect from outside. Users connect to it with VNC o RD from PCs in the LAN, but not from the outside.

The router is the same and was not touched.

Any explanation ? I'm stuck with this.

Thanks

All Answers

Server IP address?

by Dedlbug In reply to Can't connect Windows SBS ...

Is the server IP address the same as before?

Server IP address?

by guillermo In reply to Server IP address?

Yes, it?s the same IP.

Reboot Server from console

by Dedlbug In reply to Server IP address?

I know it sounds silly, but try to reboot the server from the directly in front of it, not using a remote desktop connection. Then try to connect again.

You can read this older post to see if anything here is relevant: http://techrepublic.com.com/5208-6230-0.html?forumID=101&threadID=220463&start=0

Also, check / adjust TS Gateway settings in Remote Desktop. Open Remote Desktop, Select Options - Advanced Tab - Connect from anywhere Settings.

Keep us posted. Let us know any errors you recieve as well.

VNC

by guillermo In reply to Reboot Server from consol ...

I'll try, but remember I can't connect using VNC...it seems the problem is no related specifically to RD

Firewall?

by Dedlbug In reply to VNC

By any chance is there a firewall on the server? It almost sounds like it is a firewall or port forwarding issue. Maybe re-configure the router...

