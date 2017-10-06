You will need to boot to the Win98 Safe mode to see if it works.
Press the F8 function key as windows starts to boot to get the menu that will allow you to enter the safe mode.
If you can get in, then start looking for computer viruses or adware on your computer.
Uninstall programs that you do not recognize, etc, etc, etc.
If safe mode does not work, then you will have to re-install windows.
I figured out how to fix this problem. What I did was restored the Windows registry to a day I knew had no errors. I did this by entering the "command promt only" menu and then entering the following "cd \windows\command" then entering "scanreg/restore" I chose 3 days back and then restored my registry and viola problem fixed. I hope this comment helps any one in the same circumstances.
Can't get past login window
If the problem persist, contact the program vendor."
when I click on the details button I recieve the following message.
"---Explorer caused an invalid page fault in module explorer.exe at 0167:00401f31.---"
If I close the window all I see is my background wallpaper and nothing more happens, the screen stays there and it doesn't load anything else. Could some one please help me, I'd really appreciate it.
