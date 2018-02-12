Can't install XP service pack 2

I would check for Virus activity
and you should be able to install SP3.
Download HijackThis and run it and then go to the site below to analyze it to find out the name of the infection by posting it or post the log file here.
http://aumha.org/downloads/hijackthis.exe
HijackThis log file analysis
Hijack This opens you a possibility to find and fix nasty entries on your computer easier. Therefore it will scan special parts in the registry and on your harddisk and compare them with the default settings. If there is some abnormality detected on your computer HijackThis will save them into a logfile. In order to find out what entries are nasty and what are installed by the user, you need some background information.
A logfile is not so easy to analyze. Even for an advanced computer user.
http://hijackthis.de/
You can also try this.
Follow the steps below with the System started and restarted in Safe Mode with Networking. Running in Safe Mode loads a minimal set of drivers for the Operating System. You can use these options to start Windows so that you can modify the registry or load or remove drivers.
If you can't access the internet to update MBAM try the instructions below to clear a path to the internet to be able to run MBAM. You can also download the updates for MBAM and run them from the USB.
From another System download and install Spybot, update it and copy the the installed folders to a USB Stick. Copy MBAM and the Update as well.
Removing malware from System Restore points
To remove the malware, you must first disable System Restore, then scan the system with up-to-date antivirus software - allowing it to clean, delete, or quarantine any viruses found. After the system has been disinfected, you may then re-enable System Restore. The steps for disabling System Restore vary, depending on whether the default Start Menu or the Classic Start Menu is being used.
Default Start Menu XP
If using the default Start Menu, click Start | Control Panel | Performance and Maintenance | System. Select the System Restore tab and check "Turn off System Restore".
Classic Start Menu XP
If using the Classic Start Menu, click Start | Settings | Control Panel and double-click the System icon. Select the System Restore tab and check "Turn off System Restore".
Vista
Start, right mouse click Computer and select Properties. Select Advanced System Properties, click contine and then System Protection. Untick the box nect to Local Disk C: and click on Turn System Restore off.
After scanning the system and removing the offending malware, re-enable System Restore by repeating the steps, this time removing the check from "Turn off System Restore".
Once you have restarted the Infected System in Safe Mode, navigate to the USB stick and run Spybot.
Download Spybot - Search & Destroy and install it. Update it. http://www.safer-networking.org/en/download/index.html
Download Malwarebytes Anti-Malware, install it and update it.
<a href="http://download.bleepingcomputer.com/malwarebytes/mbam-setup.exe" target="_blank"><u>Malwarebytes</u></a>
* Double-click mbam-setup.exe and follow the prompts to install the program.
* At the end, be sure a checkmark is placed next to Update Malwarebytes' Anti-Malware and Launch Malwarebytes' Anti-Malware, then click Finish.
* If an update is found, it will download and install the latest version.
* Once the program has loaded, select Perform Quick Scan, then click Scan.
* When the scan is complete, click OK, then Show Results to view the results.
* Be sure that everything is checked, and click Remove Selected.
If you encounter any problems while downloading the updates, manually download them from here and just double-click on mbam-rules.exe to install.
<a href="http://malwarebytes.gt500.org/mbam-rules.exe" target="_blank"><u>mbam-rules</u></a>
I would keep scanning with it until it is clean by closing out and rebooting and running it again.
Run this Rootkit Revealer GMer
<a href="http://www.gmer.net/index.php" target="_blank"><u>Gmer</u></a>
FAQ
<a href="http://www.gmer.net/faq.php" target="_blank"><u>FAQ</u></a>
Tip! If you want to write protect the USB drive/stick while you are working on an infected System.
In the recent release of Windows XP Service Pack 2 (SP2), a new feature was added by Microsoft to allow the write protection of USB block storage devices. This entails a simple Registry modification that requires no hardware devices to write protect thumb drives.
If the USB drive has no small switch for write protection you can turn it on through the Registry via Command Line.
REG ADD HKLM\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\StorageDevicePolicies /v WriteProtect /t REG_DWORD /d 1 /f
and one to turn it off but a System restart is required. Place the Batch file on the USB to turn it off.
reg delete HKLM\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\StorageDevicePolicies /f
If TaskManager has been disabled this will enable TaskManager to allow access to the Registry.
Command line removal or create Batch files.
Click Start Run and type cmd and then press Enter.
Execute the following commands in the command line in order to activate the registry editor and Task Manager:
reg delete HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Policies\System /v DisableTaskMgr /f
reg delete HKCU\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Policies\System /v DisableRegistryTools /f
With the new strains of Virus that have been created you may find it necessary to rename the executable files so that they will work. Rename mbam-setup.exe and then navigate to the install folder and rename mbam.exe. Do not change the files extension from .exe. Do the same with Spybot.
SP3
If you have Windows XP with Service Pack 1, you can go straight to SP3. SP3 includes the SP2 updates.
You cannot go straight from XP RTM or original to SP3. For the original release of XP, you must install SP 1 or SP 2 prior to installing SP 3.
You can also try the off-line SP 2 installer.
http://tinyurl.com/4eoo4
Download the file and then run it.
Chas
Can't install XP service pack 2
I was told that it was a configuration problem. Any advice? The error message says "winxp-sp2 is not a valid Win32 application".
Will it make any difference if I just go straight to downloading and installing SP3?
Please help!
Thanks
T
