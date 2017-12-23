Collapse -
by gpartridge
The issue could be with the other mail server trying to perform reverse dns lookups on your mx record. Do you have a ptr record for your mx record that points to the IP of your mail server? If not you may need to relay mail through your ISP's mail server to resolve the issue.
Can't Send Email to Certain Domain
I am having problems sending email to certain domain. Receiving emails from them is no problem. I only have problem sending to them.
I enabled the Logging on my SMTP Virtual Server. There is one thing in command on all these domain I can't email to. They all gave me an error of "command line too long." One error message said " 421 5.5.2 Syntax error (command line too long)." Another one said " 500 Command line too long."
Please help!
