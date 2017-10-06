Capacity Planning Tools

Search

I am running OS/390,SUN,AIX,NT 4,NETWARE, and Lotus Notes. I am looking for a great graphics package that would enable me to create Capacity Planning charts to be used on an Intranet, with the capacity to do drill downs and drill ups on different levels. I have been using Microsoft Excel but this is extremely limited.

by mslizny

The answer to your needs is Visio. After you learn the program well, you can use hyperlinks to move from level to level, even in an intranet situation.

by laurie_graham

by PENGUINSRULE

Digital made a great product called the Polycenter Capacity Planner. All of the polycenter products were purchased by Computer Associates, and many of these features were bundled into their CA Unicenter product. It's pretty, It's pricey - but it does the job. I'm thinking this isn't what you are wanting since this is probably more $$ than you'll want to pay - but you may want to see how much the polycenter capacity planner license is all by itself. Test it out first. I have a nice pretty graphical display and it's pretty neat. I have a workstation dedicated to this.
Rick

