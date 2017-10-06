Capacity Planning Tools
The answer to your needs is Visio. After you learn the program well, you can use hyperlinks to move from level to level, even in an intranet situation.
Digital made a great product called the Polycenter Capacity Planner. All of the polycenter products were purchased by Computer Associates, and many of these features were bundled into their CA Unicenter product. It's pretty, It's pricey - but it does the job. I'm thinking this isn't what you are wanting since this is probably more $$ than you'll want to pay - but you may want to see how much the polycenter capacity planner license is all by itself. Test it out first. I have a nice pretty graphical display and it's pretty neat. I have a workstation dedicated to this.
