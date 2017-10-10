Search

IT Employment

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

career

By chikerui ·
hello
why do parents somtimes chose career for thier children?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

Back to IT Employment Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums