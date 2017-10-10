Take a look at what you have.
Let's back up for a second.
What have you been doing up till now? There's always a way to turn experience that you think doesn't relate to something into firepower for your plan.
I have about the same experience as you. I am the IT Manager, now, but started out as the company's purchasing agent. You don't have any corporate experience, because maybe you've been trying to stay out of it. If you have to start at the bottom, do it, but show them that you are the "go-to guy" and learn allyou can. They'll start to notice and you'll start to move up.
Unless Your a Consulant!
Unless Your a Consulant and your Companies Client only promotes their own people! You may just get overlooked...........no matter how well you work!
Career options
Question is, does anyone know of programmes to help me find a job in IT. No-one wants to know as I ain't got the corporate experience. Any help?
