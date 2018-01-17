the only time
I've ever had problems reading windows written media was when they were written with xp's built in authoring tools.
those are coded so only that one computer & os can read them.
CD authoring in Windows XP
Microsoft licensed their "staged" technology to burn CDs from Roxio. I'm thinking somewhere inside, they probably control the object library calls through a proxy and defaulted Roxio's software to the OS defaults (MS formatted burn, of course).
So...a cheap version of Nero is better than a full-blown professional version of Roxio...because Roxio sold out to MS.
Yet another reason to go with Linux...
CD format issue
I have been trying to get files from an XP box to a Linux box via ISO9660 CD format.
I originally used Roxio Easy CD and DVD Creator on my Windows XP home machine to try to burn the .tar files and put them onto the Linux box.
I tried twice, thinking the first CD might have been bad, to do this. However, neither time would the Linux box read the CD made from my XP box.
Then, I pulled out Nero Express and chose the multi-format option and voila! It worked and I put the driver source files on the Linux box.
Has anyone had this problem burning ISO CDs from a Microsoft OS burning software?
