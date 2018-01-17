Search

Linux

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

CD format issue

By jck ·
I wanted to find out if anyone else has run into this problem:

I have been trying to get files from an XP box to a Linux box via ISO9660 CD format.

I originally used Roxio Easy CD and DVD Creator on my Windows XP home machine to try to burn the .tar files and put them onto the Linux box.

I tried twice, thinking the first CD might have been bad, to do this. However, neither time would the Linux box read the CD made from my XP box.

Then, I pulled out Nero Express and chose the multi-format option and voila! It worked and I put the driver source files on the Linux box.

Has anyone had this problem burning ISO CDs from a Microsoft OS burning software?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

2 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

the only time

by Jaqui In reply to CD format issue

I've ever had problems reading windows written media was when they were written with xp's built in authoring tools.
those are coded so only that one computer & os can read them.

gravatar
Collapse -

CD authoring in Windows XP

by jck In reply to the only time

Microsoft licensed their "staged" technology to burn CDs from Roxio. I'm thinking somewhere inside, they probably control the object library calls through a proxy and defaulted Roxio's software to the OS defaults (MS formatted burn, of course).

So...a cheap version of Nero is better than a full-blown professional version of Roxio...because Roxio sold out to MS.

Yet another reason to go with Linux...

Back to Linux Forum
2 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums