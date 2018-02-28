CDRW/DVD suddenly is not showing up on computer

Error Code 39 relates to
Code 39
Windows cannot load the device driver for this hardware. The driver may be corrupted or missing. (Code 39)
Cause
There are several causes of Code 39 errors A required device driver is missing.
? A required binary file is corrupted.
? There is a problem with the file I/O process.
? A driver that is referencing an entry point in another binary file is unable to load.
Recommended resolution
Reinstall the drivers for this device.
Uninstall and reinstall the driver
Uninstall the driver from Device Manager, and then scan for new hardware to install the driver again.
You may be prompted to provide the path of the driver. Windows may have the driver built-in, or may still have the driver files installed from the last time that you set up the device. However, sometimes, it will open the New Hardware Wizard which may ask for the driver. If you are asked for the driver and you do not have it, you can try to download the latest driver from the hardware vendor?s Web site.1. On the device Properties dialog box, click the Driver tab, and then click Uninstall. Follow the instructions.
2. Restart your computer.
3. Open Device Manager, click Action, and then click Scan for hardware changes. Follow the instructions.
Here you an try to remove the device in Device manage and reboot and see if the system now picks up the unit or you can reinstall the Chip Set Drivers for this unit. That is what you need to look at not a possible driver for the Optical Drive. It should be this one here on Del's Web Site
http://tinyurl.com/55eqju
Thanks but tried all this
i have downloaded drivers that are supposed to be for this harware from Dell and Sony but none of them seem to be right. I still have the 39 error
Try unplugging both power/data cables...
... and rebooting the computer a couple of times (needs to be more than once) without the drive plugged in. Then, shut down and plug it back in again making sure the data cable is plugged in securely. When Windows boots, it either sees the drive and installs the correct drivers for it, or it doesn't see it at all in which case the drive is dead.
And...
Also, try double checking your jumper settings and make sure you dont need a connector or something (you can look on the manufacturer's website). Then, I'd agree with "Thumbsup2", the drive is more than likeley dead. OR It could be your connections... I'd try a different drive in it's place AND/OR try that drive in a different machine to find out if it was dead or not. That's really about all you can do though. Good luck. CD drives are cheap now too!! Newegg, TigerDirect, or Fry's probably has a special right now on a fast burner. If you think I contributed, could you please give me a thumbs up for a helpful answer, I'm trying to catch up with these guys. Thanks,
Not plugable
This drive is installed inside the case an not easy to get to. The light comes on when you open and close the door so I have power.
Remove the existing INF file
I have often found problems re-installing drivers for various hardware.
To ensure you are installing the driver from a clean start. Search the inf folder for the .inf file related to the CDRW/DVD drive and delete it/them. 9You may want to copy them to a backup folder first, just in case.)
THen try re-installing the device, windows should prompt for the location of the drivers.
removed inf file
Tried this and re-installed but when it searhed for the driver it said it couldn't couldn't not find a better match for the hardware than the software already installed.
GRrrrr...this is getting to be one of those should be simple but is a nasty. Thanks anyway.
CDRW/DVD suddenly is not showing up on computer
Windows cannot load the device driver for this hardware. The driver may be corrupted or missing. (Code 39)
I went to Dell support online and they sent me to Microsoft. Evidently there is a history of problems associated with removing software like Roxio that causes the problem. To my knowledge this ia not the case here. I used thier recommended download to fix the registry and it seemed to remove the culprits. I then downloaded and tried to reload the driver. It will not reload.I also ran Registry Mechanic. I still can't get it fixed.
Has anyone had this problem and knows how to fix?
