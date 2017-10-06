Change System Folder Name XP
My XP Pro system does not have such a folder.
Is that perhaps a user name that was accidentily created?
If so, log on as Administrator, and either rename, or delete the user.
Yes it is a username folder. More specifically it was the only user on this particular computer. When I changed the user name I was hoping all the settings from this folder would be transfered to the new account. Or, the folder would justbe renamed the new account name. If all the setting were in fact transfered, I still was unable to delete the old referance to the old account.
Even logged in as Administrator I'm unable to rename the folder. I'm not conviced that the folder can be renamed. I also was unable to delete the account folder because I believe all the system settings are located in this folder. Instead of renaming the folder I just went ahead and made backups and reformated the hd.
It's a system folder. Win XP uses that folder to access folders you want to open up on your desktop. And if you change that, your OS will be lost. it will keep on looking for folder called ebcdic.. and you will get another error message. Same thingif you change your name, bill collectors will have difficulty finding you.
Thanks for the information. Next time I decide to set-up a WIN XP system I won't use my real name when asked to enter it.
