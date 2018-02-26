Search

Changing ip address on printer

By MichaelG ·
We have a network printer that accidentally had its ip address changed to one outside our address subnet range. Now I cannot access it through telnet session in order to change it back. The reason I cannot change it on the front panel is the displayhas partially burned out and the right side is not viewable. Therefore you cannot see if the ip you are entering is what you believe it to be. To make matters worse the circuit board for this printer is no longer avaiable. It is an HP laserjet 4. Anyone have any suggestions?

Changing ip address on printer

by Cactus Pete In reply to Changing ip address on pr ...

The HP management software may be able to find it via MAC address or something like that.

Changing ip address on printer

by MichaelG In reply to Changing ip address on pr ...

Changing ip address on printer

by Joseph Moore In reply to Changing ip address on pr ...

Do you know the network/subnet mask the printer now uses? If so, then try this:
Take a laptop or a workstation, and re-IP it to be in the same network as the printer. For example, if your office LAN was 192.168.0.0/24, and the printer is now at 191.168.0.1./24, then change an IP address on a laptop or workstation to be 191.168.0.2/24. Then, take this system physically to where the printer is, and connect the two machines directly using a crossover cable.
You could then Telnet into the printerfrom this directly-connected machine, and since they both are on the same IP network (same IP range, same subnet mask) then your Telnet would connect to the printer. You would then change the IP on the printer to go back to what it was on your LAN. Then, remove the crossover cable from the printer, and plug it back into the LAN.
Voila! Printer restored.

Now, this all does mean that you need physical access to the printer, to take the laptop/workstation there and plug in the crossover cable.

hope this helps

Changing ip address on printer

by MichaelG In reply to Changing ip address on pr ...

Changing ip address on printer

by pmhaustein In reply to Changing ip address on pr ...

Options:

If you have another like model printer, switch the network cards and make the corrections needed.

If your printer gets is IP from a DHCP/BOOTP server. Shutdown the printer, hold the online button until you the message cold reset (or of what you can see.

If printer has a static IP. Print off the configuration page. With the configuration page take the IP address and use telent to access that IP.

Enjoy.

Changing ip address on printer

by MichaelG In reply to Changing ip address on pr ...

Changing ip address on printer

by acattr In reply to Changing ip address on pr ...

Give yourself a class A subnet. You'll see everything. for example 192.168.1.21 is the printer address. Give your machine IP: 192.0.0.1 with a subnet of 255.0.0.0, you will definately see the printer even though you are on different subnets. itsnot supposed to work, but it does.

Changing ip address on printer

by MichaelG In reply to Changing ip address on pr ...

Changing ip address on printer

by Mike Jones In reply to Changing ip address on pr ...

You should be able to use Jetdirect and find it by MAC Address.

If it is a laserjet4, you must be using a jetdirect card. You should be able to put the card into another laserjet4 if you have one and configure the IP address, it should keep the changes when you put the card back in the original machine.

Changing ip address on printer

by MichaelG In reply to Changing ip address on pr ...

