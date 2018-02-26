Changing ip address on printer
The HP management software may be able to find it via MAC address or something like that.
Changing ip address on printer
Do you know the network/subnet mask the printer now uses? If so, then try this:
Take a laptop or a workstation, and re-IP it to be in the same network as the printer. For example, if your office LAN was 192.168.0.0/24, and the printer is now at 191.168.0.1./24, then change an IP address on a laptop or workstation to be 191.168.0.2/24. Then, take this system physically to where the printer is, and connect the two machines directly using a crossover cable.
You could then Telnet into the printerfrom this directly-connected machine, and since they both are on the same IP network (same IP range, same subnet mask) then your Telnet would connect to the printer. You would then change the IP on the printer to go back to what it was on your LAN. Then, remove the crossover cable from the printer, and plug it back into the LAN.
Voila! Printer restored.
Now, this all does mean that you need physical access to the printer, to take the laptop/workstation there and plug in the crossover cable.
hope this helps
Changing ip address on printer
Options:
If you have another like model printer, switch the network cards and make the corrections needed.
If your printer gets is IP from a DHCP/BOOTP server. Shutdown the printer, hold the online button until you the message cold reset (or of what you can see.
If printer has a static IP. Print off the configuration page. With the configuration page take the IP address and use telent to access that IP.
Enjoy.
Changing ip address on printer
Give yourself a class A subnet. You'll see everything. for example 192.168.1.21 is the printer address. Give your machine IP: 192.0.0.1 with a subnet of 255.0.0.0, you will definately see the printer even though you are on different subnets. itsnot supposed to work, but it does.
Changing ip address on printer
You should be able to use Jetdirect and find it by MAC Address.
If it is a laserjet4, you must be using a jetdirect card. You should be able to put the card into another laserjet4 if you have one and configure the IP address, it should keep the changes when you put the card back in the original machine.
Changing ip address on printer
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.