Changing the NT 4.0 logon screen size
What happens when you log on as the woman you are talking about? Unless you have System Policies on your network, you should be able to change any display setting. If you have System Polocies, reverse the policy for her temporarly to allow acces to display settings.
The user's account itself is fine (800x600). It's the logon screen where she types in her password that's too small. I'm fairly certain there isn't a system policy set up.
When you change the screen of any user, it will change it for normal operation, but nt4 doesn't seem to make the changes on the login screen until you reboot the machine, then the setting will come up correctly for the login screen. (I had this happen twice this week). Let me know if that didn't fix the problem
