Obscurity is not security
What are you trying to secure.
If it's your apps, ie reading the code shows how insecure the code is, fix it, Obfuscation is a cop out.
Your IP? Do it server side. Why should I use my resources to run your code when you won't tell me what it does?
Deobfuscation isn't particulary hard anyway, anyone who calbale of using your IP to their benefit is capable of doing it.
Code Obfustication or Code Security for a Java/J2EE Web Application
Any Inputs are appreciable.
