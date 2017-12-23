Search

Software

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

Code Obfustication or Code Security for a Java/J2EE Web Application

By rajesh.hagalwadi ·
How to Ensure a Secure Build --Code Security more specifically called as Code obfustication---When we deploy a Jaa/J2EE (.war,.ear) web application at Client Site how to make sure of the security of code ,Is there any such standard Security Measures to ensure Code Security and Re-use from a Code Level or is it only that we sign some NDA/Agreement that code is not reusable and is our Intellectual Property.
Any Inputs are appreciable.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

Obscurity is not security

by Tony Hopkinson In reply to Code Obfustication or Cod ...

What are you trying to secure.
If it's your apps, ie reading the code shows how insecure the code is, fix it, Obfuscation is a cop out.

Your IP? Do it server side. Why should I use my resources to run your code when you won't tell me what it does?
Deobfuscation isn't particulary hard anyway, anyone who calbale of using your IP to their benefit is capable of doing it.

Back to Software Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums