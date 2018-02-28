Codec on Tv / usb flash drive

Collapse -
RE: is there a way to either install / update the codecs on the TV
by OH Smeg
Depends on the TV here but as you didn't tell us what it is we can not help you.
or can I install a player or a codec on my flash drive that will play through the tv?
Possibly but again this all depends on the TV. What does the Users Manual for the TV say about this?
Col
