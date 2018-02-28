Search

Hardware

Question

Gravatar
Locked

Codec on Tv / usb flash drive

By jchase520 ·
Ok , let me say , I have a LCD TV , that has a USB and a SD reader on it , and I load up some movies that were encoded with divx and some xvid movies , some movies work and some get a "codec not supported" error.

So my question , is there a way to either install / update the codecs on the TV , or can I install a player or a codec on my flash drive that will play through the tv?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

gravatar
Collapse -

RE: is there a way to either install / update the codecs on the TV

by OH Smeg In reply to Codec on Tv / usb flash d ...

Depends on the TV here but as you didn't tell us what it is we can not help you.

or can I install a player or a codec on my flash drive that will play through the tv?

Possibly but again this all depends on the TV. What does the Users Manual for the TV say about this?

Col

Back to Hardware Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums