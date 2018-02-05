Com Port Trouble
Quite simply put: the physical devices are not matched by the standard W2K device drivers for COM. This might have to do with the ISDN card.
So: find W2K specific drivers for your Comports, probably from the ISDN card supplier. The fact that NT operates well with the card (with or without extra drivers?) is no guarantee that W2K will do so, W2K is sometimes more critical on hardware.
Hope this helps,
<Erik> - The Netherlands
Com Port Trouble
I have an Asus P2B MB that had this same problem the first time I installed W2k. I needed to upgrade the BIOS for W2k to see the ports correctly.
Com Port Trouble
Pentium II, Windows 2000 Server 256MB RAM
Com 1 and Com 2 have the Yellow Question Mark. Error Message 'This device is no longer functioning properly and may need to be replaced. Contact the manufacturer of this device for assistance.'
Now the Com ports work when I dual boot into Windows NT 4.0. I do have an ISDN card. There are no Conflicts in Device manager. When use sysinternals marvellous Portmon, no Com ports appear in Windows 2000, although they do appear in NT 4.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.