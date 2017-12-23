Search

Can anyone recommend a command-line email client for Windows? I'd like to play around a bit.

hm....

by ---TK--- In reply to Command Line email client ...

I couldn't really find any clients with that description. But I did come across Mutt, it normally is text email client based for Linux/Unix... http://www.geocities.com/win32mutt/win32.html

They say it works best with Cygwin.... Which is a sweet Unix emulator for Windows...

There is also Putty, which allow you to telnet/ssh to an email server...

Here's a couple to play with

by Jacky Howe In reply to Command Line email client ...

Free

Bmail

http://www.beyondlogic.org/solutions/cmdlinemail/cmdlinemail.htm

SendEmail

http://caspian.dotconf.net/menu/Software/SendEmail/

Not free

Febooti

http://www.febooti.com/products/command-line-email/


Softabar

http://softabar-command-line-email-client.findmysoft.com/

lol

by ---TK--- In reply to Here's a couple to play w ...

wow... I should have known not to search with cmd.... much better results with "command line"

Amazing what you can find

by Jacky Howe In reply to lol

by copying and pasting part of a question in Google. 'a command-line email client for Windows' just need the key words and most of the time the OP has supplied them. I can't recommend them as I haven't used them but Jimmy did say that he wanted to play. LOL

Yeah but...

by jimmy-jam In reply to Amazing what you can find

I tried Googling that and I didn't get the same results. I did find info about sendmail but not the other. The Aussie Google servers must be more intelligent.

Shhhhhh

by Jacky Howe In reply to Yeah but...

don't let everyone know or they will try to use them.

