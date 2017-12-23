hm....
I couldn't really find any clients with that description. But I did come across Mutt, it normally is text email client based for Linux/Unix... http://www.geocities.com/win32mutt/win32.html
They say it works best with Cygwin.... Which is a sweet Unix emulator for Windows...
There is also Putty, which allow you to telnet/ssh to an email server...
Here's a couple to play with
Free
Bmail
http://www.beyondlogic.org/solutions/cmdlinemail/cmdlinemail.htm
SendEmail
http://caspian.dotconf.net/menu/Software/SendEmail/
Not free
Febooti
http://www.febooti.com/products/command-line-email/
Softabar
http://softabar-command-line-email-client.findmysoft.com/
lol
wow... I should have known not to search with cmd.... much better results with "command line"
Amazing what you can find
by copying and pasting part of a question in Google. 'a command-line email client for Windows' just need the key words and most of the time the OP has supplied them. I can't recommend them as I haven't used them but Jimmy did say that he wanted to play. LOL
Yeah but...
I tried Googling that and I didn't get the same results. I did find info about sendmail but not the other. The Aussie Google servers must be more intelligent.
