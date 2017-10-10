company license problem
Whether or not Microsoft has a record of the purchase won't necessarily answer your question. It is possible to buy software, never register it with Microsoft (or whomever), and still be within license compliance guidelines.
If you can't find andtraces of documentation within the IT department, perhaps you can go to bookkeeping and ask them to search for expenditures and/or receipts to vendors/suppliers who supply software.
company license problem
Both Microsoft (http://www.microsoft.com/piracy/samguide/tools/sit.asp), and the Business Software Alliance (www.bsa.org) have software inventory tools that you can download.
This will give you a list of all installed software, and license numbers.
Then, go on a search through the IT department, and the users documentation to see what licenses you can locate.
For most OEM versions, the license document is on the CD jewel case.
Read your ELU's closely, I believe for full compliance, you need the paper with the product key for all OEM and retail products.
It may make sense to persue a site, corporate, or volume license instead of the individual licenses for each software package.
Chas
company license problem
See if you can find copies of the physical licenses (The little green certificates) - that may help you get started.
company license problem
Perhaps your VAR or hardware reseller may be able to help. Dell must report all purchases to Microsoft, and I was able to track my OS licenses this way, or at least get a good start.
company license problem
I have tried to find an email addr. or number to contact microsoft to start to remedy this situation, only to find that they want the specific product and product code. This does not help me as I have various server and client products with a lack of product codes and licences.
Can anybody help, or give me a contact number that I could use, to find out if microsoft have a record of what software my company has bought or registered from them, or any record of the licenses my company are supposed to have bought.
Has anybody come across this situation before ?
Does anybody have any pointers that I could follow other wise it seems my company are going to have to cough up alot of money just for new license coverage alone.
Any help in this matter would be gratefully recieved.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.