It sounds like a graphocs driver or graphics chipset issue.
http://tinyurl.com/25zmw
You didn't mention your operating system but this link takes you to the latest drivers for your laptop, just choose the correct OS and make sure ALL drivers, BIOS, Chipset, sound etc. are all up to date.
Sorry I posted the wrong link, try this one for ALL drivers.
http://tinyurl.com/2onjb
Since an external monitor works on the laptop, we can rule out the graphics card as the source of the problem. I am not familiar with this model but, a white LCD display can be the cable that connects it to the motherboard, loose or dirty cable connections, or on some laptops there is a separate circuit board that the cable plugs into that connects to the motherboard. I would check these as the the source of your problem.
I hope thi helps you.
I have the same issue...Did you ever get a solution? Email me if you can
Compaq laptop screen turns white
