Compaq laptop screen turns white

By shansueclan
Hi, just wondering if anyone can help me figure out why mp laptop (compaq prosignia 162) screen turns white. It just happens out of the blue and then I have to turn it back on, of course loosing everything. But it works fine if hook up a external monitor, which defeats the purpose of a laptop.

4 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
by Oz_Media In reply to Compaq laptop screen turn ...

It sounds like a graphocs driver or graphics chipset issue.

http://tinyurl.com/25zmw

You didn't mention your operating system but this link takes you to the latest drivers for your laptop, just choose the correct OS and make sure ALL drivers, BIOS, Chipset, sound etc. are all up to date.

by Oz_Media

Sorry I posted the wrong link, try this one for ALL drivers.

http://tinyurl.com/2onjb

by pctech In reply to Compaq laptop screen turn ...

Hi,
Since an external monitor works on the laptop, we can rule out the graphics card as the source of the problem. I am not familiar with this model but, a white LCD display can be the cable that connects it to the motherboard, loose or dirty cable connections, or on some laptops there is a separate circuit board that the cable plugs into that connects to the motherboard. I would check these as the the source of your problem.

I hope thi helps you.

by analogkid12 In reply to Compaq laptop screen turn ...

I have the same issue...Did you ever get a solution? Email me if you can

Thanks

