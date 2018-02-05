Compaq Presario CQ62 No Power Why?

Well this depends on how much is being paid for your time
But if you replaced the Socket and the LED still doesn't light you have either a direct short circuit or such a massive power drain that the Power Adapter is going to self destruct very quickly.
If you have the know how and can fix the M'Board quickly it may be worth attempting a repair but if you are going to spend 100 Hours at $65.00 per hour them most defiantly it's far cheaper to replace the M'Board now and forget about the one not working.
Col
If the LED on the jack is not lit
Then the power is not reaching the mobo. I have fixed and attempted to fix many laptops.
At this point, unless you see something simple and easy (open surface-mount fuse, failed surface mount diode, broken component), a new motherboard is what you need, provided the laptop is worth it.
Most likely a .000001 cent surface mount fuse blew out the $4 charging controller chip, but also blew out the .0000001 cent surface mount cap, so after you spend an hour tracking down the datasheet to understand how to test the $4 chip works, then wait a week for the new part to arrive, upon installing the new $4 chip the resulting smoke may show you what surface mount cap needed to be replaced at the beginning. Or even better, the resulting power surge sends 48 volts DC directly to pin 1 of the processor chip, meaning you have to buy BOTH a new processor and a mobo.
Typically the quickest repair route is to buy an identical (working) laptop with a broken display, cheap on eBay. A screen swap is easier than a mobo swap, and this gives you a spare keyboard, display inverter, plastic shell, etc
CMOS BATTERY- Give a try.
1- Remove the cmos battery, and shortcircuit the two terminals with a paper clip for two minutes put the cmos battery again.
2- Buy another CMOS battery with the same number.
3- Refix all the memory card in the slot.
Replace the motherboard.
You are sure of that the power jack can not power your laptop.
Just try a new battery if it is ok , the problem is the connect wire problem.
I think you should replace your motherboard.
Compaq Presario CQ62 No Power Why?
