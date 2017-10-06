Collapse -
by BFilmFan
Depends on the vendor. I've seen some good ones and I've seen some bad ones over the years. Generally, I tell clients to stick with the vendors that are willing to offer satisfaction guarantees.
Depends on the vendor. I've seen some good ones and I've seen some bad ones over the years. Generally, I tell clients to stick with the vendors that are willing to offer satisfaction guarantees.
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
Compatible Maintenance Kits for HP 4si
If anybody has, please can you let me know your opinion! As ?100 is alot of money on a tight budget.
If they are no good then i will have to fork out for the genuine kits.
Thanks in advance for any comments/Advice
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.