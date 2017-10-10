A+ changes
The new test will go live in December 2000
What they have in mind is:
Elimination of the Windows 3.1 items
Elimination of the Customer Satisfaction items
Developing new test items in the following:
Windows 98
Windows 2000
Windows NT, version 4.0
Linux - baseline, elementary information only
They have already administered the beta A+ exam that was available at a discounted rate. They realllllly needed an update. The exam was far behind the times.
Alex, check out http://www.comptia.com/certification/index.htm,,,and you will see the new materials, and the projected new testing date for the new certification requirements is to be Jan 2001. Good luck on either the old or new exams.
Comptia A+ Syllabus change
I hear that Comptia is changing the content of the A+ exam, they're adding linux & some other stuff. is that true, & when are they going to do it?
