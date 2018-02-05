Search

computer problems

By Deborah1deb
i dont know how to figure out what is wrong with my computer. it is making a weird noise. my aol has sound but no pictures.

by dmiles In reply to computer problems

If very little info to go on I would suggest taking the case off and listen to the hard drive,cpu and power supply fans if you think that it is hardware
Check your memory modules to make sure they are seated properly and this should apply to the video card also,for futher help try reposting with more info.

by fred07 In reply to computer problems

Hi

Is it a whee whee

A clack clack

A click clack pause click clack

The click clack pause click clack is the HD dieing

fred

by aleenamadee In reply to computer problems

My PC windows 98 has picture but without sound and there's no clear color(only 2&16 colors without 256, high color, 16 bits). My Cd driber has already lost, I tried to install a VGA but it couldnt be installed.
I need the best way to recover my sound and colors.
thanks

by Devinefv In reply to computer problems

How much Dust has gathered in Your system [it could need to be blown out]? Check all your connections. Check and see where else the system fails. Gather info.. It may need service!
Good luck!

