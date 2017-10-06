Computer Slowdown
Seeing as how you ahve already wiped your HHD and re-loadedand still have the same issues...Maybe check for an updated driver/s for your Voodoo card and your TNT card on the web. Maybe even a BIOS update, check your performance tab (right click themy Computer Icon) if it is belove 70% give or take, that is the problem. Chances are something running in the background is slowing your unit down E.G. Firewall, Anti-virus app.
I've loaded the most recent drivers for both cards. It happens when I use either card though, os I don't think its a video issue. I have an antivirus program running in the back, but the problem started to happen before I put that on. I installed it just in case it was a virus.
Howdy,
First of all, I would use the 7200rpm drive as my primary and I would use the 5400 rpm drive for the secondary. Next, your memory _could_ be an issue, is it mixed (say a 64mb pc66 stick and a 64mb pc100) for example? It will only be as fast as the pc66 in this example. Memory is cheap, I would run a single pc133 128mb stick (if allowable by the mobo) or a single pc100 128mb. Next, this mobo has an agp slot on it doesn't it? If it does I would ditch the tnt2 card and the voodoo2 card and get a 64mb Geforce2 GTX 4xAGP (around $250) or a 32mb Geforce 4xAGP (from $100 to $200 depending) if it were me. Heat _could_ be an issue, you could add a fan to the front bezel, if you have room, for under $20 or at the back of the pc, again for under $20. You could also replace your processor fan for under $20. Your hard drive could be overheating (but it's a stretch) and you could add a hdd fan for $20 or $30. Overall though, I think your chokepoint is at the video level. If you could replace those old video cards with a newer one, you may just solve the issue. Don't forget to clean all the dust layers out (if there is any) while you're poking around in the box. Dust around the vents, processor, etc can cause heat problems.
Cheers.
I originally had my system on the 7200 Drive. this is the reason i tried another HD. My video has been working with no problems for a long time, its also an AGP card. I just keep the Voodoo for kicks. My RAM is also a single stick pc100 128. I also have a secondary fan in the front and currently I have the case off. I'll check on the dust thing. thanks
I would clean out any tmp files or files that start with a tilde (~). To do this, first make sure all apps are closed, then go to start|Find. Then do a find of ~*.* files and delete all of them. Next search for *.tmp files and delete all of them. It is my experience as an avid gamer and Office 2k user that windows 98 doesn't like to let go of a file after you have closed it. Hence a large build up of files that begin with a tilde. These files can muck up your RAM. Hence the jerky reaction. Another thing to check is your memory module. Is it SIMM or DIMM? You want a DIMM.
I always clean out the temp folder. That wasn't causing any problems. My memory is Pc100 DIMM.
Just to add one of the usual obvious things, you could also try running regclean. I had problems recently when for no obvious reason my machine would slow down to a crawl after running fine for around 15 minutes.
Regclean fixed the problem (afterof course I'd investigated a number of other less obvious things).
I ended up just putting my older 366 processor back in the machine and everything is working fine now. Even smoother than it was. I will try reg clean just to see if it fixes minor stuff.
