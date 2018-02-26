Computer Wont Connect

Possible Solutions
i have already tried uninstalling the program and it does nothing for the problem.
I posted this problem on another site and got a couple of solutions which i have not tried yet and would like some feedback on exactly what they would do or any similar ones you guys mght have:
1) the update corrupted my TCP or LSP stacks, and to download a program called LSPfix or WinsockFix.
2)Try uninstalling hamachi and disabling the network connection that it makes
any others?
Problem solved
i solved this issue by downloading and running a program called winsockxpfix, thanks everyone
