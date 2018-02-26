Search

By A_Rathe9109 ·
I have a windows XP desktop and laptop. i was running a program called hamachi on the dektop when it said there was an update. i clicked yes to download/install it. as soon as it had finished installing my internet stopped working. im possitive that my router and modem are both fine since this laptop is still working. I have tried rebooting from last known good configuration, but the last known good one was the time i restarted it right after installing the update. Also i have apparently turned off the system restore save points which is a mistake i wont make again.

Any other suggestions?

uninstall hamachi?

by CG IT In reply to Computer Wont Connect

might work.

then scan with your AV and spyware scanner

Possible Solutions

by A_Rathe9109 In reply to Computer Wont Connect

i have already tried uninstalling the program and it does nothing for the problem.

I posted this problem on another site and got a couple of solutions which i have not tried yet and would like some feedback on exactly what they would do or any similar ones you guys mght have:
1) the update corrupted my TCP or LSP stacks, and to download a program called LSPfix or WinsockFix.
2)Try uninstalling hamachi and disabling the network connection that it makes

any others?

Problem solved

by A_Rathe9109 In reply to Computer Wont Connect

i solved this issue by downloading and running a program called winsockxpfix, thanks everyone

