By Vande49 ·
Hi My Name Is Tim Vandevoorde I Own My Own Computer And Curently Have Broadband Dsl
And I Used To Have Dialup Yuck I'm GlaD tO bE Rid Of That I Like Dsl A Lot Better It's So Much Faster My Nephew Matt Vandevoorde Opened Up My Pc At The End Of March And Put In 2 2 Gigabyte Ram Sticks For Extra Memory Now I Have 5 Gigs Of Memory nd My Pc Is Superfast now I Also Have Email And A Cool Email Address I Work At Elgin Training Center On Bowes Road We Do Collating Packaging And Variuos Other Jobs There

You are to be commended, Tim

by santeewelding In reply to Computers

Owning your own computer is no small feat. You are many steps away from a dirt floor and cold food, if that. I know.

I celebrate with you.

Computers

by boxfiddler Moderator In reply to Computers

might be best walked away from. :0

Too soon

by santeewelding In reply to Computers

I think, in Tim's case. He is rising to them; you, I think, may be shrinking from them.

He gets to sort it out on his own, maybe with help and encouragement, deciding only after enough, to continue rising or to shrink.

Me? I make ready to abandon them at the slightest sign of contretemp.

Alright

by santeewelding In reply to Computers

Who in the name of God reported his post as "spam"?

You and me, we need to do more than just talk.

Come out, whoever you are.

Ditto. Tim, welcome to TR

by CharlieSpencer In reply to Alright

Please let us know if you need any help with your computer. It sounds like you are doing fine. Have fun!

Alright, who hit the button? There's not the slightest scent of pork here. He's not selling, swearing, or sniping.

BUMP !

by santeewelding In reply to Computers
Add another bump

by HAL 9000 Moderator In reply to BUMP !
Thank you, Colin

by santeewelding In reply to Add another bump

I was certain that I am not the only one who notices disappearing, cowardly behavior when the light comes on.

Nope I saw it too and didn't like it

by HAL 9000 Moderator In reply to Thank you, Colin

One little bit.

Col

Good to see who ...

by bergenfx In reply to Nope I saw it too and did ...

wears the white hats around here, guys.

Screaming machine, Tim. I don't think I'll race mine against yours.

