You are to be commended, Tim
Owning your own computer is no small feat. You are many steps away from a dirt floor and cold food, if that. I know.
I celebrate with you.
Too soon
I think, in Tim's case. He is rising to them; you, I think, may be shrinking from them.
He gets to sort it out on his own, maybe with help and encouragement, deciding only after enough, to continue rising or to shrink.
Me? I make ready to abandon them at the slightest sign of contretemp.
Alright
Who in the name of God reported his post as "spam"?
You and me, we need to do more than just talk.
Come out, whoever you are.
Ditto. Tim, welcome to TR
Please let us know if you need any help with your computer. It sounds like you are doing fine. Have fun!
Alright, who hit the button? There's not the slightest scent of pork here. He's not selling, swearing, or sniping.
Thank you, Colin
I was certain that I am not the only one who notices disappearing, cowardly behavior when the light comes on.
Good to see who ...
wears the white hats around here, guys.
Screaming machine, Tim. I don't think I'll race mine against yours.
Computers
And I Used To Have Dialup Yuck I'm GlaD tO bE Rid Of That I Like Dsl A Lot Better It's So Much Faster My Nephew Matt Vandevoorde Opened Up My Pc At The End Of March And Put In 2 2 Gigabyte Ram Sticks For Extra Memory Now I Have 5 Gigs Of Memory nd My Pc Is Superfast now I Also Have Email And A Cool Email Address I Work At Elgin Training Center On Bowes Road We Do Collating Packaging And Variuos Other Jobs There
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.