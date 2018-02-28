Configure RAID with Asus P4C800-E Deluxe

When you enable the SATA controller in the BIOS during boot up there will be a message press CTL+F to enter the Promise SATA controller setup page. Here you create your Array of drivers either striped or mirrored. Once you create the array, you'll reboot. Now depending upon the BIOS either the created array will show up with a designation, an example BSS-0. This will be your bootable drive you specify to boot to. The created array does not show up in the bios, then boot is Boot SCSI boot other. The Promise SATA controller is seen as a SCSI controller by Windows so if the BIOS doesn't assign a designation to the created array, then boot is boot SCSI boot other devices. When installing drivers for SATA there are TWO drivers that need to be installed. the Promise 378 SATA CONTROLLER driver and the Windows XP SATA driver. Remember there are 2 so make sure you browse the floppy drive to find ALL drivers.
I checked on a few things.
From what I reviewed, you need to have your boot files and perhaps even your Operating System on a separate disk from your RAID array.
RAID arrays are best used for the storage of critical data files. Having your OS and application programs on the RAID array can actually reduce system performance.
From the RAID section of the Mass Storage Tutorial at www.tomshardware.com, they recommended installing Windows on your boot drive, then setting up the RAID array on additional drives on the RAID controller.
With the SATA RAID controller on your motherboard, the RAID array is a combination of hardware and software.
You need to load a driver before the RAID volume can be accessed.
Looking at the Asus manual, you can set up a RAID array as your only volume.
There are 2 sets of instructions for RAID setup.
One for a Promise Fast-Track RAID controller.
One for an Intel SATA RAID controller.
Did you check the Asus CD for the manuals for the RAID controllers?
The information there may be helpful.
You have 2 sets of SATA connectors on the motherboard.
1 is for "normal" SATA drives.
The other is for a SATA RAID array.
Start by making sure that the BIOS settings are correct per the manual for the RAID controller you are using.
Enter / load the RAID setup utility.
Configure your RAID array.
Follow the specific instructions for the RAID controller to install XP.
You will likely need to load the driver for your RAID controller during the XP setup process.
You can find detailed guides for Promise Controllers at www.promise.com
A data sheet for the Intel MCH controller is at:
http://www.intel.com/design/chipsets/datashts/252516.htm
Remove any spaces from the pasted links.
Chas
Configure RAID with Asus P4C800-E Deluxe
I have been trying to set up RAID/0 on the Asus P4C800-E Deluxe mobo. The User's Guide is bad and confusing.
I have two WD Raptors,74GB 10,000 RPM, which my mobo does not detected.
I have configured the BIOS as: Main->IDE Configuration: On Board IDE Operate Mode=Enhanced Mode; Enhanced Mode Support on=S-ATA; Configure SATA as RAID=Yes;Serial ATA BOOTROM=Yes.
I'm running Windows XP Pro.
I also have tried the other option:
Advanced->Onboard Devices Configuration->Onboard Promise Controller=Enabled; Operating Mode=RAID with the same result.
I was so frustrated that I installed two Parallel ATA HDDs, which finally were detected.
Any suggestion would be much appreciated.
Thank you.
Edward
