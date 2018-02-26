Search

Connect a PC to another PC to share Internet

By judethomas ·
Hiya ..
Need some newbee help here.. I have an Win XP PC that i want to connect to another Win Xp PC in another room (10 m apart). One of the PC is connected to the internet via a router. Is it possible to access the internet on the other PC via the first router-connected PC. I cannot connect the second PC to the router since the router is located ina third unaccessable room.
Please list steps to connect and what sort of cable I would require. Cheers !!

You could use Internet connection sharing

by NickNielsen In reply to Connect a PC to another P ...

This page describes the setup. http://support.microsoft.com/kb/306126

Or you could purchase a home network switch, connect the switch to your router and connect both PCs to the switch.

RJ45 crossover cable ?

by judethomas In reply to You could use Internet co ...

Hi Nick .. Thanks for the input. I guess thats the best way forward. Would the RJ45 crossover cable Cat5e be the right cable to connect both the PCs to each other. Cheers Jude :)

Yes, that will work

by NickNielsen In reply to RJ45 crossover cable ?

If you are connecting the PCs directly port-to-port, you will need a crossover cable.

You do realize that you will also need a second Cat5 connection in the host PC to connect to the router?

Anybody out there !! Helpppp !!

by judethomas In reply to Connect a PC to another P ...

Still waiting for your inputs....tech gurus !!

