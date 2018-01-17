Search

connecting linux to windows

I am trying to connect to a windows share on win 2000 advance server.I try to mount the share on my Linux box but I get a session setup failed:ERRDOS - ERRnoaccess (Access denied.) the command I use is
smbmount //day/2kshare myshare -U john -I 10.0.0.1
then I am asked for the password and when I type the password I get the above error. Does anyone know what I am doing wrong, why I cannot connect.

connecting linux to windows

connecting linux to windows

Try this way,
mount -t smbfs -o user=yourID,pwassword=whatever //machinename/folder /wheremountto

You may need to edit yor hosts file for machine name.

Good Luck,
Sunny,

connecting linux to windows

I finally got the energy to read my samba book before you answered this question. I also got it to work using a similar command from my samba book. If I did not have the book this would work also. So you get the points.

connecting linux to windows

Also, in your samba config make sure that your Linux machine is in the same workgroup/domain as the W2K machine.

connecting linux to windows

connecting linux to windows

