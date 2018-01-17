connecting linux to windows
Try this way,
mount -t smbfs -o user=yourID,pwassword=whatever //machinename/folder /wheremountto
You may need to edit yor hosts file for machine name.
Good Luck,
Sunny,
connecting linux to windows
I finally got the energy to read my samba book before you answered this question. I also got it to work using a similar command from my samba book. If I did not have the book this would work also. So you get the points.
connecting linux to windows
Also, in your samba config make sure that your Linux machine is in the same workgroup/domain as the W2K machine.
connecting linux to windows
smbmount //day/2kshare myshare -U john -I 10.0.0.1
then I am asked for the password and when I type the password I get the above error. Does anyone know what I am doing wrong, why I cannot connect.
