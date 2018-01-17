Is there a firewall between you and your target.
Also, connecting to a Solaris machine is done
like connecting to any other machine over SSH.
You just need to be sure that the ssh daemon is
running and that it accepts an authentication
method that works for your purposes. Or, rather,
that you adjust your methods to suit the servers
authentication requirements.
Is there a firewall between you and your target.
connection
thanks to all
