Search

Linux

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

connection

By mxlst14 ·
Anybody know why anytime I wamt to connect through SSH OR CRT a message says "connectio timed out" and how to connect to solaris server
thanks to all

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

by Martin Simons In reply to connection

Is there a firewall between you and your target.
Also, connecting to a Solaris machine is done
like connecting to any other machine over SSH.
You just need to be sure that the ssh daemon is
running and that it accepts an authentication
method that works for your purposes. Or, rather,
that you adjust your methods to suit the servers
authentication requirements.

Back to Linux Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums