Connection-specific DNS suffixes can only be added manually to clients. They cannot be configured using DHCP. If they are not manually set to "com.51", then I have no answer as to why a "51" has been added to the end of the suffix.
However, I am confused as to why you have connection-specific DNS suffixes configured. The purpose of a connection-specific suffix is to assign a specific dns name to a particular IP address when the host has more than one NIC card installed. For example, if your client is called "host", its domain name would be host.domain.com. If you only have one NIC installed, you do not need a connection-specific DNS suffix because the primary domain (domain.com) is used by default.
But if you have two NIC cards, say with addresses 192.168.1.1 and 192.168.2.1, the primary domain name would be host.domain.com. You could then assign connection-specific suffixes to each NIC such as host.primary.domain.com for 192.168.1.1, and host.secondary.domain.com for 192.168.2.1.
Since I doubt all your clients have two NICs, you can remove those settings.
The confusion was caused by my firewall, which hosts DHCP. In the network area it was reporting the main domain as "domain.com51" and it was propagating to all my clients. After correcting that the problem began to clear up. I am also taking your advise and removing the connection specific settings from the clients machines.
Thanks!
Connection-specific DNS suffix strange!
Any ideas what is causing this? I have restarted my DNS service on the AD and doublechecked the network configurations on the client stations.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.