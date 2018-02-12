Search

converting Access queries to SQL stored

By ggokhman
I am converting Access 2000 queries to SQL 2000 stored procedures. In Access, when I run a query that updates a key field, it may create a key violation on some records, but Access will ask you if you want to still update just the records that have no key violation.
In SQL, when I execute an Update stored procedure, if one of the records fails because of key violation, all updates are rolled back with an error.
How do I force SQL to take just the "good" records in an Update query?

I tried "SET XACT_ABORT", but it doesn't work in this case. Maybe it cannot be done as easily as in Access and I need to use a cursor and loop throught records and update each one individually.

Thanks in advance for your help.

Gary

converting Access queries to SQL stored

by Shanghai Sam

You shouldn't have to resort to a cursor. Try using a WHERE NOT EXISTS clause in your UPDATE query.

For example, say you're updating a table that has two key fields, Key_A and Key_B, and you're changing the value of Key_B in some rows. Your querymight look like this:

UPDATE MyTable
SET Key_B = '12345'
WHERE Key_B = '54321'

Try this instead:

UPDATE MyTable
SET Key_B = '12345'
WHERE Key_B = '54321'
AND NOT EXISTS
(SELECT * FROM MyTable MT2
WHERE MT2.Key_A = MyTable.Key_A
ANDMT2.Key_B = '12345')

I hope this helps.

Steve Diamond

converting Access queries to SQL stored

by ggokhman

I was hoping that there was a Option on the SQL server that can be set to accept the good records, but I guess there is none. Your solution will work just fine, thanks a lot.

converting Access queries to SQL stored

by ggokhman

