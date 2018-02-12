converting Access queries to SQL stored
You shouldn't have to resort to a cursor. Try using a WHERE NOT EXISTS clause in your UPDATE query.
For example, say you're updating a table that has two key fields, Key_A and Key_B, and you're changing the value of Key_B in some rows. Your querymight look like this:
UPDATE MyTable
SET Key_B = '12345'
WHERE Key_B = '54321'
Try this instead:
UPDATE MyTable
SET Key_B = '12345'
WHERE Key_B = '54321'
AND NOT EXISTS
(SELECT * FROM MyTable MT2
WHERE MT2.Key_A = MyTable.Key_A
ANDMT2.Key_B = '12345')
I hope this helps.
Steve Diamond
converting Access queries to SQL stored
I was hoping that there was a Option on the SQL server that can be set to accept the good records, but I guess there is none. Your solution will work just fine, thanks a lot.
converting Access queries to SQL stored
This question was closed by the author
converting Access queries to SQL stored
In SQL, when I execute an Update stored procedure, if one of the records fails because of key violation, all updates are rolled back with an error.
How do I force SQL to take just the "good" records in an Update query?
I tried "SET XACT_ABORT", but it doesn't work in this case. Maybe it cannot be done as easily as in Access and I need to use a cursor and loop throught records and update each one individually.
Thanks in advance for your help.
Gary
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.