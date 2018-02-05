Converting an Access 97 report to Lotus
If this is an on-going process, you should consider write an OLE agent/script in Notes, or a VBA program in Access which can transfer the data from an Access table or query into the Notes documents. In Notes, make a form that looks like your Access report.
The following is an example of how to access Lotus Notes session from VBA. It's easier to test than in Notes.
On Error Resume Next
Set Obj = GetObject(Notes.NotesSession")
If Err Then _
Set Obj = CreateObject("Notes.NotesSession")
...
Set Ndb = Obj.GetDatabase(YourNotesServer, YourNotesPathandDBName)
Set NView = Ndb.GetView(YourView)
Set NDoc = NView.GetDocumentByKey(Key)
...
'Create new document
Set NDoc = Ndb.CreateDocument
Doc.Form = YourForm
I tried your code and It is doesn't appear to work but I am not sure the example you offered is complete and I am not in a situation where I have access to the design of the Notes Database I must post to.
