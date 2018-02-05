Search

Converting an Access 97 report to Lotus

By wedwards ·
Does anyone know an easy way to convert an Access 97 report to a Lotus Notes R5 document? Currently I export from Access to Word as an RTF document and then do a copy and paste into a Notes document. I have tried Lotus's import capabilities for Word, RTF, and Text formats but they all lose the report formating.

Converting an Access 97 report to Lotus

by johnhong

If this is an on-going process, you should consider write an OLE agent/script in Notes, or a VBA program in Access which can transfer the data from an Access table or query into the Notes documents. In Notes, make a form that looks like your Access report.

The following is an example of how to access Lotus Notes session from VBA. It's easier to test than in Notes.

On Error Resume Next
Set Obj = GetObject(Notes.NotesSession")
If Err Then _
Set Obj = CreateObject("Notes.NotesSession")
...
Set Ndb = Obj.GetDatabase(YourNotesServer, YourNotesPathandDBName)
Set NView = Ndb.GetView(YourView)
Set NDoc = NView.GetDocumentByKey(Key)
...
'Create new document
Set NDoc = Ndb.CreateDocument
Doc.Form = YourForm

Converting an Access 97 report to Lotus

by wedwards

I tried your code and It is doesn't appear to work but I am not sure the example you offered is complete and I am not in a situation where I have access to the design of the Notes Database I must post to.

